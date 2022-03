Image credit: Google.com

Did you know these popular TV actresses were approached for Tejasswi Prakash's role in Naagin 6?

Naagin 6 has become the most-talked-about TV show. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's on-screen chemistry has hit the right chord among the viewers. Within no time, the show managed to secure its place in the TRP charts. But did you know that Tejasswi Prakash was not the first choice to star in Naagin 6 and play the role of Pratha. Many reports suggest that several other TV actresses like Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, and others were considered for this role.