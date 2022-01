Nora Fatehi looks like a QUEEN in her latest photoshoot wearing a STRIKING peach and white co-ord set – view pics Actress Nora Fatehi looks sizzling hot in her latest photoshoot pictures. She donned a beautiful peach and white co-ord set along with white pointed stilettoes and a tiny white handbag. Nora oozes oomph with her hotness and we cannot take our eyes off her beauty.