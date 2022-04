Inside pictures from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's party was a fun affair

The newlywed couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a lavish party for their close friends and family on April 16 at Vastu, Mumbai. Their party was a star-studded affair and celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji Anushka Ranjan, Luv Ranjan, Aditya Roy Kapur among many others were spotted arrived in style. The party went up to the wee hours of the morning and it was a fun affair. These celebs proved what Saturday night looks like with perfect music, tasty food, and dhamakedaar dance performances.