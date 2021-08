Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh created magic on the big screen with their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. The two tied the knot in 2018 and first met in 2012 during an award show overseas. In an interview, Ranveer revealed how he met his ladylove and said, 'The first time I saw her, I almost went flat. How can one possibly forget that sight?'. While, Deepika was quoted by Filmfare saying, 'I was at Yash Raj and he was there and he was flirting like it’s nobody’s business. He was dating somebody else at this point, and I was smiling to myself and told him, ‘You are flirting with me.'