Pooja Dadlani

Pooja Dadlani is Shah Rukh Khan's manager since 2012 and takes care of the superstar's contracts with brands, legal and business-related engagements. She doesn’t only handle SRK’s professional life is also a close confidant and the go-to person for everyone such as Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam to name a few. She had been attending the bail hearings of Aryan on SRK-Gauri’s behalf. She stood like a rock with the family and was constantly out and about trying to get Aryan out.