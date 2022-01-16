Shanaya Kapoor is super-gorgeous in these pics

Recently, the gorgeous star kid shared a few photos of herself and captioned them as can we bring back the sun please? It’s kinda cold ???☀️??❤️??. In the pictures, Shanaya turned up the heat in this chilling weather as she donned a brown sports bralette with blue hot pants. She flaunted her well-toned abs and netizens could not take their eyes off her pictures.