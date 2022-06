These actresses could not make their careers in Bollywood!

Several Bollywood actresses performed bold scenes in movies and grabbed attention with their exceptional performances. Recently, Esha Gupta mesmerized everyone with her bold scenes in Aashram 3 series. Netizens could not stop praising Esha for her performance. Will Esha be getting more offers for her recent work? But, few divas disappeared within no time and could not make a career in the Bollywood industry. Mallika Sherawat, Udita Goswami, Tanushree Dutta, Sherlyn Chopra, and more actresses could not make a career in Bollywood.