Amazing

Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are currently vacationing in the Maldives with their daughter Aaradhya. The parents will be celebrating Aaradhya’s 10th birthday on November 16. The actors have shared pictures from their exotic holiday destination and fans cannot stay calm about seeing the beautiful resort. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya are staying at the Amilla resort that has villas for 2-20 guests. The resort has different kinds of villas including Reef Water Pool Villa, Sunset Water Pool Villa, Lagoon Water Pool Villa, and Multi-Bedroom Residences. The villa approximately ranges Rs 10 lakh per night. The most expensive estate is described as a hip, luxurious light-filled space which cost approximately around Rs 14 lakh. Sharing pictures of the view from their villa, Abhishek wrote, “Not a bad view to wake-up to.” While, Aishwarya posted a lovely picture and wrote, ‘sun’ and ‘breeze’. She called the location 'paradise'. Abhishek also shared a boomerang video of himself standing at the shore while the waves were touching his feet. He shared another picture of clouds and we cannot take our eyes off the beauty.