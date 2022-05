Virat Kohli gave an expensive diamond necklace to Anushka Sharma

The Indian cricketer took out time from his hectic schedule to choose a unique gift for his wife. He gave her an expensive diamond necklace from the luxurious brand Chopard. The necklace is heart-shaped and is surrounded by 38 diamonds. Reportedly, the pendant has 5 dancing diamonds and has 18 k rose gold in it. The gift is worth Rs. 4-5 crores.