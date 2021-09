Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva and his wife Ramlath decided to part ways after 16 years of marriage in 2010. Ramlath spoke her heart out about her husband's love life. She blamed Prabhu Deva's secret ladylove Nayanthara for their divorce. Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva dated for almost three and a half years. In June 2009, there were rumors that Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva would tie the knot. But the two could not make their relationship official due to personal reasons.