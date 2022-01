Image credit: Google

Nysa Devgn

There has always been a lot of curiosity when it comes to star kids. And it's not a recent development. Even before social media became popular, people were interested to know if star kids would be entering films and how they would go about their journey. Now, with social media that interest in star kids has increased exponentially. Here’s a look at a few star kids and their stunning pictures on social media. In this pic, we have Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa who is looking gorgeous as ever.