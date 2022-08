Taurus

The month of September is going to be very good for working professionals. You will find success in your career and you'll also receive appreciation from your seniors. With Saturn transiting into its ninth house, it will be beneficial for employees. Students who are trying to pursue higher studies will have to work harder. The month of September would bear mixed results in the love lives of Taurus natives. There is a possibility of conflict with loved ones. It's important for spouses to resolve their misunderstandings on their own and not make it public. The second half of the month would be financially good for all. Anushka Sharma's movie Chakda Xpress is releasing on September 9. Given that the month is profitable for those with Taurus sign, hopefully Anushka's movie will do well.