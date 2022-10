Scorpio

For Scorpio natives, the week is good. The love life will stay fabulous as you will be able to able to connect with your partner. Though you will face some confrontation, it will only help you understand your partner better. At work, you will have a busy time. You will run a hectic schedule so avoid taking up a new project. You may face some financial hurdles but by midweek it will get better. You will remain in excellent shape, however, do not neglect any signs of illness.