Aries

For Aries natives, this week appears to be a challenging one. It is advisable to take utmost care of your health. It is best to pay attention to health and make efforts to stay healthy. Finance-wise, this week again appears to be a difficult one, especially for the employed natives. You may find yourself struggling to keep up with the expenses because of the overspending done in the past few days. Those who are involved in creative work, you may question your ability as things won't go as per expectations. However, be assured that hard work will pay off. Rani Mukerji shares this zodiac sign with you as she celebrates her birthday on March 21.