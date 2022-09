Leo - Dhanush

For Leo natives, it is time to put your creative skills to the best use. You and the people around you know that you are confident and you must take the advantage of the opportunity coming your way. If you focus in the right direction, you will be able to change your financial condition. On the family front, the week brings happiness. Your near and dear ones will make efforts to make you happy and you will also feel the need to reciprocate in the same way. Don't get impulsive at workspace and avoid sharing your thoughts with co-workers that will make them go against you.