Taurus - Madhuri Dixit

For Taurus natives, the week can bring an emotional rollercoaster. Keep your emotions in check as it can bring some problems. It is advisable to be cautious when interacting. Keep your cool and be attentive. Venus enters Libra on September 29, it brings calmness. The week brings mixed emotions. You may feel that something is lacking in your relationship but something significant could also begin in this week. Career-wise, your hard work will bare fruits and you will witness progress. You will be more dedicated than earlier. Work smarter. While working hard, remember to give your body the much-needed rest. Madhuri Dixit who would soon be seen in Maja Ma shares the same horoscope with you.