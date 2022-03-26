Image credit: Instagram

Adil Hussain on being trolled for his tweet

Without mentioning any film’s name, actor Adil Hussain had tweeted about how truth must be told tenderly and art should not be reactive. Netizens thought that he is targeting The Kashmir Files, so they started trolling him. When BollywoodLife got in touch with him and asked him about trolls, the actor said, I have clarified on my Twitter today. A thread of three tweets. That's all I can say... If I feel more needs to be said I will let you know? After receiving the backlash, Adil clarified on his Twitter handle that he hasn't watched the film yet and his tweet was just a general comment on art.