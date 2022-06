Dheeraj Dhoopar shares his excitement about turning a father

Dheeraj Dhoopar told us, “Our due date is in the first week of August and I am crazily looking forward to becoming a father. I think Shah Rukh had only said that when you become a parent, that is the only thing you want to be and you want to be with your child, you don’t want to be anywhere else. So, I am looking forward to that kind of emotion to come out from me.”