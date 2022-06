Esha Gupta opens up on her steamy scenes with Bobby Deol in Aashram 3

During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, when we asked Esha if she was comfortable shooting steamy scenes with Bobby, she said, “There's nothing about being comfortable or uncomfortable when you have worked for like 10 years in the industry. People think intimacy is a problem but it's not, unless and until it's a problem in your real life. We are very open about it. The only thing is every scene is difficult, whether you're crying or driving on-screen. Maybe intimacy was difficult for me to shoot when I did it for the first time. But when you're shooting with good mature people and a nice actor around you, you don't have any problem. And abhi industry me rehte rehte now that people have been doing so much, I feel they don't show that much in OTT as compared to movies. So I don't think it has anything to do with intimacy. It's just that you feel happy about it or not.”