Nani's Ante Sundaraniki to be first-of-its-kind horror-rom-com

A well-placed source within the industry has informed that Ante Sundaraniki is expected to be more than just a rom-com as it's being touted as. The film is supposed to the first of its kind, horror-rom-com not only in the Telugu film industry, but also overall in Indian cinema. Nani's character is said to be plagued by myriad Gandams (evil events), which act as the crux of the horror-comedic situations, while his track with Nazriya Nazim infuses the rom-com bit.