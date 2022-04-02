Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding date

It's time to have a look back at all the EXCLUSIVES that we brought for you. Be it Bollywood gossip, TV gossip or South movie news gossip, BollywoodLife had a lot of dope for y'all. Here's a lowdown on the same... Brahmastra duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are dating each other. Though they haven't confirmed their relationship openly yet, there have been reports of their wedding every week. It was reported that RK and Aloo are planning to tie the knot in April. However, a well-placed source told BollywoodLife that April is too soon for the lovebirds. If there was a Ranlia wedding happening in April, there would be some kind of preparations going on, however, nothing of the sort is happening as of now. And that's not it, it will be a grand Bollywood style wedding as both Bhatts and Kapoors will be having a wedding after a long time. The source also added that the wedding is most likely to take place in Mumbai.