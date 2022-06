Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath to shift from Christmas release date to avoid clash with Cirkus and Avatar 2?

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Ganapath may be postponed from its planned 23rd December release date. So, why would the Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer, directed by Vikas Bahl of Queen and Super 30 fame supposedly forgo a the lucrative Christmas weekend, especially with the intended release still so many months away? Our source continues that after the debacle that Tiger faced courtesy Heropanti 2, Vashu Bhagnani and son Jackky Bhagnani apparently don't wish to take any chances with his next big release, and with the Avatar The Way of Water releasing merely a week before on 16th December, plus Cirkus being slated for release on the same day as Ganapath, 23rd December, the producers are worried that their venture could get sandwiched between these other films. Furthermore, they appear to be a bit skeptical at his point about the audience's choice in a 3-way clash, particularly after the failure of Heropanti 2, and hence, feel it's best to err on the side of caution.