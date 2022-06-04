BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Vikram 2's deeper connection with Kaithi, when Manushi Chhillar pranked Akshay Kumar and more
Kamal Haasan, Vikram, Kaithi, Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Samarat Prithviraj, Aashram, 3, Bobby Deol, Ranveer Singh, Bajirao Mastani and more are a part of this week's edition of BollywoodLife's exclusives