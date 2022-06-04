Samrat Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar recalls how she pranked Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's biggest prankster

In a fun memory though, Manushi Chhillar recalled a funny behind-the-scenes moment on the sets of Prithviaj during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, where she almost pranked her senior costar and Bollywood's notorious prankster, Akshay Kumar, and it has to do with a game of ludo and some gajar ka halwa. Recounting the incident, Manushi Chhillar said, “I managed to like, kind of prank Akshay sir. I'll cut the long story short. We were playing ludo on set and I was winning and finally he said, 'Let's place a bet. Whoever loses will bring gajar ka halwa (carrot pudding) for everybody.' And I got so over-confident since I was winning that I ended up losing that round only. Next day, I got gajar ka halwa, but due to some confusion, it didn't reach him; it reached everyone else. And he was like, 'I'm your senior, you didn't fulfill your end of the bet,' but I was very angry at his team because I think, someone from his team ate the gajar ka halwa (his share) and he didn't get it.” Elaborating her prank, Manushi added, “So, I decided to prank his team and the next day I again got gajar ka halwa, gave it to everyone, but didn't send Akshay sir's share to him. Everyone had, I went on set, and told him 'Sir, I sent it, your team knows,' and pretended like I gave it personally this time outside his van. So, I think, for a minute his team got really scared and thought they had it that day, but then, I burst out laughing and couldn't keep up with the prank. So, yeah, that was a fun memory from the set.”