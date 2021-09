Krushna Abhishek and Govinda

It is said that the main reason behind the fallout of Krushna Abhishek and uncle Govinda's was former's comment, which didn't go well with the latter. I cracked a joke saying 'Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai' (I have kept Govinda as my uncle) on my show, which did not go down well with him. I tried to reason with him saying that it wasn't in bad taste. In fact, it only raises my status by calling him my mama. It wasn't derogatory at all. I have no qualms on being addressed as Govinda's nephew; it is like my second identity. A star is free to go on other shows, but being family, I expected him to come to my show first. He is behaving like a superstar now and not my Chi Chi mama, said Krushna in an interview with Indian Express.