Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Not just Bollywood films, weddings of Bollywood stars, love affairs and breakups make it to the headlines, the alleged extramarital affairs too grab a lot of attention. Time and again Bollywood stars have made it to the headlines for cheating on their partners and having extra-marital affairs. Recently, Aamir Khan was under the radar. After he announced his separation from wife Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan hit headlines for allegedly having an extramarital affair with Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.