Border 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer scores BIG, but falls short of…

Border 2 box office collection As per Sacnilk, Border 2 has collected Rs 66.5 crore in just two days of release. The film earned Rs 36.5 crore on day 2. The first day of the movie is Rs 30 crore.

About Border 2 The movie focuses on young Indian fighters, who are prepared to protect their homeland from a greater threat during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Border 2 cast The movie features Sunny Deol, Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Paramvir Cheema in pivotal roles.

Border 2 Vs Gadar 2 box office collection The film brought a storm at the ticket windows in just two days of release. Border 2 broke the record set by Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 50 after a couple of days of release. However, it failed to break the record of Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 box office collection The movie opened at the box office with Rs 40.01 crore. On the second day, Gadar 2 collected Rs 43.08 crore. In two days, the movie earned Rs 83.09 crore.

Gadar 2 worldwide collection The film had a collection of Rs 525.7 crore in India. The worldwide collection of Gadar 2 stands at Rs 686 crore.

