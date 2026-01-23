Border 2 is BLOCKBUSTER hit: Sunny Deol's ROARING dialogues will leave Pakistan...

1/7





All about Sunny Deol's Border 2 Border 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Anurag Singh. Sunny Deol plays the role of Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler in the film. The film is one of the most talked about films of the year. The special thing is that in this, the famous songs of the old film Ghar Kab Aaoge and Jaate Huye Lamhon have been presented in a new way, which gives the audience a feeling of nostalgia.

How long is Border 2? The film has been given a U / A 13 + certificate by the CBFC. The total length of the film is 199 minutes,that is about 3 hours and 19 minutes. According to reports, the censor board has not made any cuts in the film and its powerful dialogues and action scenes have been completely retained.

Border 2 powerful dialogues This film is special for Sunny Deol's fans for many reasons, but the biggest reason is his brilliant acting. The excitement of the audience in the theatre was visible. At many places, the audience chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as Sunny Deol fought the Pakistani army. His powerful presence and dialogues has left a deep impact on the fans. Let’s take a look at some of his powerful dialogues from the film.

Sunny Deol's Border 2 dialogues In one scene, the actor says, “Mere gaanv me ek kahawat hai. Hum pooja to Ram ki karte hai leking tewar parshuram jaise rakhte hai.” In another scene actor assures his lead and says, Bhale hi humari tadad kum go sir, lekin takat kisi se kum nahi hai. Ye Asmaan humara hai. Humara hi rahega.”

Sunny Deol threatens Pakistan In another scene, actor slams Pakistani and says, “Tumse East Pakistan ko sambhala nahi ja raha, aur pura kashmir chahiye tumhe?” Sunny Deol in one scene threatens Pakistan and says, “Tumhari saath pustte katam ho jayengi, lekin ek inch bhi nhi le paoge ye vada hai Indian Army. Tum jaha se bhi ghusne ki koshish kroge asmaan se, zameen se, samundar se samne ek Hindustani fauji khada paoge jo ankho me ankhe daal kar , sina thok kar kahenga, ‘Himmat hai aa, yeh khada hai Hindustan.’”

Sunny Deol shares behind the scenes of Border 2 Sunny Deol also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the film on his official social media account. The video shows fun moments during the shoot, fun moments between the cast and crew. In the caption he wrote, “#Border2 Day Today!!! No worries, no stress. Kick back, relax and let’s all enjoy #Border2 together.”

