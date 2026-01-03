Border 2: THIS actor beats Sunny Deol to be the richest actor, his net worth is Rs...

1/7





All about Sunny Deol’s Border 2 Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is currently making headlines for his much-anticipated film Border 2. This patriotic war film features several big stars. Along with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty will also be seen in important roles. All four actors will be seen fighting enemies on the border in the film. Let’s find out who among these Border 2 actors is the wealthiest.

All about Diljit Dosanjh Diljit Dosanjh. The rockstar of Punjabi cinema and the music industry, Diljit Dosanjh, will be playing the role of martyr Nirmal Jeet Singh in Border 2. Diljit is not only a brilliant actor but also a successful singer. He has carved a niche for himself in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema.

What is the net worth of Diljit Dosanjh? According to a TV9 report, Diljit Dosanjh's net worth is estimated to be over Rs 172 crore. He is considered one of the richest stars in the Punjabi film industry. He earns a substantial amount from films, music albums, live concerts, and brand endorsements. Among the cast of this film, Diljit ranks third in terms of net worth.

What is the net worth of Sunny Deol? Sunny Deol who has been ruling Bollywood for decades. According to Navbharat, Sunny Deol's net worth is approximately Rs 130 crore. Besides films, he has also earned from politics and production. However, in terms of net worth, he lags behind his co-stars. Nevertheless, his popularity and stardom remain undiminished.

Who is the richest actor in Border 2? With superhit films like Ghayal, Damini, Gadar, and Border, Sunny Deol has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Despite his long career, if you think he is the richest, that is not the case. It is Varun Dhawan.

All about Varun Dhawan? Varun Dhawan has gained massive success in his career, which is still a bit short compared to others. The actor started his career in Bollywood with Student of the Year and has continued to present a series of successful films ever since.

