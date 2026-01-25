Border 2 to Kalank: Varun Dhawan’s Top 5 films with biggest opening day box office collections

1/10





Border 2 The movie focuses on 1971 Indo-pakistan war, when young Indian fighters prepared to protect their homeland from a greater threat. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Medha Rana in key roles.

Border 2 box office collection As per reports, the movie opened at the box office with Rs 30 crore. The film collected Rs 66.5 crore in just two days of release.

Kalank The film revolves around six characters, who are entangled in love but separated by dichotomy between two worlds of Husnabad. Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Kiara Advani in key roles.

Kalank box office collection As per reports, the film earned Rs 21.60 crore on the opening day. Kalank had a total earning of Rs 84.60 crore in India and Rs 146.80 crore worldwide.

Dilwale The film is about two younger siblings of two estranged lovers who fall for each other. They were unaware of the violent past that drove the elder ones apart. Dilwale stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Dilwale box office collection As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 21 crore on the opening day. Dilwale had a total box office collection of Rs 148.42 crore.

Judwaa 2 The movie is about two brothers, who are separated by birth but uniquely connected to each other. They reunite as adults and set out to take down the underground smuggling world. Judwaa 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupam Kher and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Judwaa 2 box office collection As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 16.10 crore on the opening day. Judwaa 2 had a box office collection of Rs 138.55 crore.

ABCD 2 The movie focuses on a fictitious dance group and their journey from rise to downfall. ABCD 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Lauren Gottlieb and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

