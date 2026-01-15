Border's Sandese Aate Hain to Mohabbatein's Soni Soni: Bollywood songs that have THIS thing in common

Main Kahin Bhi Rahoon (12.51 mins)
At 12:51 minutes, it is Anu Malik's longest composition for J.P. Dutta's LOC: Kargil. Five vocalists perform the song, which was written by Javed Akhtar.
Bollywood songs typically run four to five minutes, although some composers have broken this convention and produced incredibly long songs. Check out this list of the longest Bollywood numbers that you might not have noticed.
Five different vocalists perform the family introduction song Hum Saath-Saath Hain.
Rahul Sharma, a debutant composer, assembled four vocalists for Kunal Kohli's Mujhse Dosti Karoge! song.
This moving song, written by Anu Malik for J.P. Dutta's Border, captures the feelings of every soldier stationed far from home.
Amit Trivedi, a master musician, wrote this song for the movie Shaandaar, which stars Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor.
This lovely song from Anu Malik's Refugee has vocals by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik.
Jatin-Lalit wrote this Holi song from Mohabbatein, which has the entire cast celebrating the holiday. Udit Narayan and seven other singers sang it.
The classic charm created by Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan is still present in this timeless smash song from Hum Aapke Hain Koun! that has been a wedding favourite for decades.
