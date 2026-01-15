Border's Sandese Aate Hain to Mohabbatein's Soni Soni: Bollywood songs that have THIS thing in common

1/8





Main Kahin Bhi Rahoon (12.51 mins) At 12:51 minutes, it is Anu Malik's longest composition for J.P. Dutta's LOC: Kargil. Five vocalists perform the song, which was written by Javed Akhtar.

2/8





Sunoji Dulhan (12.11 mins) Five different vocalists perform the family introduction song Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

3/8





The Medley Song (12.05 mins) Rahul Sharma, a debutant composer, assembled four vocalists for Kunal Kohli's Mujhse Dosti Karoge! song.

Advertisement

4/8





Sandese Aate Hain (10.40 mins) This moving song, written by Anu Malik for J.P. Dutta's Border, captures the feelings of every soldier stationed far from home.

5/8





Senti Wali Mental (10.05 mins) Amit Trivedi, a master musician, wrote this song for the movie Shaandaar, which stars Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor.

6/8





Panchi, Nadiyan, Pawan (9.50 mins) This lovely song from Anu Malik's Refugee has vocals by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik.

Advertisement

7/8





Soni Soni (9.10 mins) Jatin-Lalit wrote this Holi song from Mohabbatein, which has the entire cast celebrating the holiday. Udit Narayan and seven other singers sang it.

8/8



