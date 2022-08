Image credit: Google

Boycott Bollywood

From nepotism to celebrities statements to their gestures and a lot more; netizens are not happy with Bollywood and there are multiple reasons behind it. Whenever a big film is all set to release #Boycott starts trending on social media, and this has become quite regular this year. Many films have faced wrath of netizens and now, it looks like a few more are going to face the negativity.