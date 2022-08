Image credit: Instagram

Who said what about Boycott trend in Bollywood: Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda also reacted to the Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend. The Liger actor said that on a film's set there are not just actors, directors but a lot more people working on a film. A single film, he said provides for thousands of families. He called Aamir a crowd puller and said that he's the star and if people boycott his film, a lot of families would be affected. Vijay Deverakonda said that it's much bigger picture than it looks on social media. Sadly, after his comment, Vijay's film Liger was also called for boycott. Recently, he reacted to the boycott trend again and asked if they all should sit in their homes and stop making movies. Vijay said that they all are making movies for the audience and they need those audience. Also Read - After Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about 'cancel culture' amid 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend: 'I don't take this seriously'