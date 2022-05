Image credit: Google

Boycott Dhaakad trends on Twitter

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad has hit the big screens today. The film has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, but finally, fans of Kangana will get to witness her action avatar in theatres today. The film is receiving mixed to positive reviews, and Kangana’s performance is being praised a lot. The movie also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Well, #BoycottDhaakad has been trending on Twitter. Netizens are upset with Kangana for many reasons.