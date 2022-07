Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy is haute and hot

Mouni Roy has flaunted her bikini look yet again. This time, we can see her in a blue bikini high-waisted bottom with a white belt. She has teamed it with a white one shoulder tube style bikini top and a white shrug. What caught even more notice were the pair of earrings she sported. One of them was in white, and the other in bronze. The actress will be seen next in Brahmastra. Mouni Roy’s look is resort wear at its stylish best. Take a look at the pics…