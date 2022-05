Brahmastra: Mouni Roy’s net worth will leave you amazed

Brahmastra and Naagin actress Mouni Roy has had a long career in TV. She is one of the highest paid actresses. As of 2022, her net worth is estimated at close to Rs 40 crores. Mouni Roy is paid handsomely for her TV appearances and music videos. She also commands somewhere between Rs 50 lakh to one crore for a movie or music video. The actress’ assets also includes Mercedes cars and two sprawling flats in Mumbai. Here is a more detailed look…