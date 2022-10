Karwa Chauth 2022: Mouni Roy shares gorgeous mehndi pics

​Mouni Roy will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year. The actress got married to Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. Mouni Roy got her mehndi done from Bhavna Patel and Pinky Deora. This time, they have done mehndi for Lizelle Remo D'Souza and Dhanashree Verma too. On Mouni Roy's hand, we can see Shiva and Parvati. As we know, Karwa Chauth is based on many legends with relate to Indian mythology. Lord Shiva and Parvati are considered as the epitome of a blissful married couple as per Hinduism. Shiva, the hermit became a householder because of the love of his wife. Take a look at the pics...