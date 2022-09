Iconic Bollywood female villains before Mouni Roy in Brahmastra

Brahmastra has finally released, the reviews are pretty good, the word of mouth is generally positive and the box office is on fire with the advance booking for Brahmastra day 1 box office collection being among the best ever in the history of Indian cinema. And along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy is also being praised sky high for her stunning villainous turn. Prior to Mouni though, let’s check out some iconic Bollywood female villains portrayed by actresses like Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol and more…