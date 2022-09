Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor movies before Big B and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, has taken a fantastic start at the box office, with as many as over 1 lkah tickets already being sold for day 1 and over 2 lakh tickets being sold for the opening weekend. However, before the Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer hopefully strikes gold at the box office, check out how the Big B’s movies with Ranbir’s father, Rishi Kapoor, performed earlier at the box office. Amitabh and Rishi had one of the biggest hit combos in the history of Bollywood, having done six movies together, of which five were huge hits, including three highest year-end grossers. Fingers crossed that Ranbir tastes the same success with his legendary costar.