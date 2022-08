Brahmastra BIG LEAK! Deepika Padukone to play a pivotal role?

The reports of Deepika Padukone having a cameo and an important role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been doing the rounds for a long time. It has been said that the girl in red walking in front of a Tsunami kinda scene is in fact Deepika in the movie. It is said that her powers will be related to water and that her character is Jal-astra.