Image credit: Google

Brahmastra box office collection

According to the makers, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has collected Rs. 160 crore gross worldwide in 2 days. On social media, a few netizens are posting pictures and videos of empty theatres, so there’s a debate that has started whether the collections are fake. But, not just Brahmastra, many other biggies too were alleged for faking collections.