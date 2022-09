Image credit: Google

Brahmastra box office collection

Brahmastra in two days has collected Rs. 70 crore nett (Hindi) at the box office. On its day one, the film collected Rs. 32 crore nett (Hindi) which is excellent. While Ranbir Kapoor desperately needed a hit, it’s a hat-trick for Alia Bhatt at the box office this year as apart from Brahmastra, RRR and Gangubai Kathiwadi did well at the box office. Brahmastra has proved to be Alia’s biggest opener as it minted Rs. 32 crore on day 1.