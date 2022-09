Image credit: Google

Brahmastra box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra on its day 1 collected Rs. 75 crore gross worldwide at the box office. It’s an excellent start and on its day two we can clearly expect the movie to show a great jump. Well, with its day one collection itself, the film has surpassed the worldwide lifetime collection of many Bollywood biggies that released this year.