Image credit: Google

Thank God

There wasn’t any buzz about Thank God, but as soon as the trailer was launched a couple of days ago, people started talking about it. The movie starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh is all set to release on Diwali this year. The festival will work in the film’s favour at the box office, and also after Shershaah, moviegoers are excited to watch Sidharth. He has also been in the news a lot because of his rumoured relationship with Kiara. So, a lot of factors are working for Thank God.