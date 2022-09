Brahmastra box office collection

Brahmastra is going from strength to strength at the box office. After a thunderous opening weekend and overall steady first week, the Brahmastra box office collection needed a significant rise in cinema halls in its second weekend if it was serious about being a clean hit in the long run, and the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has precisely done that. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, produced by Karan Johar, which also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, now stands at ₹180.20 crore nett in India, with the Hindi language alone contributing ₹160.50 crore nett. It’s now entering the zone where it’ll have quite a few movies in the list of Bollywood’s highest domestic grossers of all time in its sights to overtake. So, which all box office biggies (only those that collected above ₹200 crore nett) does Brahmastra really have a shot at overtaking before completing its lifetime run. With the film poised to fold up around the ₹250 crore nett mark, give or take, we’ve got the data for you right here…