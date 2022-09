Image credit: Google

Brahmastra box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has collected around Rs. 224 crore net (all languages) at the box office in 12 days, and according to the makers the movie has collected Rs. 360 crore gross worldwide in 10 days. The film did very well at the box office in its second weekend, but on weekdays it has shown a dip. Now, it will be interesting to see if the movie will be able to enter the top 10 highest grossing Indian movies list or not.