Brahmastra Box Office:

Brahmastra has brought back the smiles on the faces of Bollywood exhibitors and distributors. Ayan Mukerji's labour of love Brahmastra is breaking records and how. The movie has become the first Bollywood movie to top weekend charts globally. It is second just to the Barbarian in some markets. It has topped in markets like Australia and New Zealand. In IMAX, it has the biggest single day collection for a Bollywood movie, and the biggest weekend too. PVR Cinemas have increased shows for Brahmastra starting in the morning. In the South, it has the biggest single day for a Bollywood movie in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. In short, it is a juggernaut.