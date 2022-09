Brahmastra: Kareena, Saif and Taimur watch Alia and Ranbir's film

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer sci-fi film by Ayan Mukerji released yesterday. The film has been winning the hearts of the masses and how! Brahmastra has also made a bumper opening day record, breaking the dry spell of Bollywood at the box office. Yesterday as Brahmastra was released across the globe, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan dropped by the movie theatre to catch up on Ranbir and Alia's film. However, the trio is yet again getting trolled. It seems they avoided media but here we are with the truth. Check out the real story below: