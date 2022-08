Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor back in Mumbai

The powercouple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had taken a short break from their busy schedules to enjoy a holiday. Since they are expecting their first child, it was their babymoon. The two stars had traveled to Italy to enjoy some nice time. This morning, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were papped at the airport as they returned to bay. RK and Alia made sure to exit the airport in style.