Brahmastra VFX

Brahmastra has taken a gargantuan start at the box office, with one of the biggest opening weekends of all time in Indian Cinema for all languages, leave alone Bollywood. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer then held very well on its first Monday, too, to collect ₹137 crore nett over its first 4 days, including all languages, with ₹121 crore nett being contributed from Hindi alone. That being said, the reviews and word-of-mouth have been mixed. That also being said, the consensus for the VFX has been unanimously positive, with many hailing it as the best ever seen in Indian Cinema. So, now that Brahmastra has taken VFX to such a high level, check out other upcoming Indian movies that'll have no choice but to up their VFX game to stay in the same league...