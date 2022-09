Image credit: Google

Alia Bhatt’s Isha connected to Jal Astra or Dev

Alia Bhatt’s character Isha is the biggest mystery for everyone. There are multiple things being said for her character like she has a connection with Jal Astra or Dev as a ring which she is wearing is similar to what Dev is seen wearing in the film. Also, Anish (Nagarjuna) gives the piece of Brahmastra in Isha’s hands. So, is Isha connected to all these things? Also Read - Brahmastra actor Nagarjuna opens up on son Naga Chaitanya's Laal Singh Chaddha failure: 'I told him don't expect to be...'